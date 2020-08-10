Mississippi Boaters for Trump gathered on Saturday

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 days ago

For the third time this summer, the Mississippi Boaters for Trump group gathered on the Coast for a boat parade.

- - for the third time this summer,- the mississippi boaters for - trump group gathered on the - coast for a boat parade.- saturday, over 1,000 boats were- estimated to have been a part - of the boaters for trump parade- in biloxi.- boats gathered at big lake and- cruised through biloxi bay, the- out into the gulf.- the facebook group, which was - just started back in june of- 20-20, has now hosted three boa- parades on the coast since- july fourth.- - lisa may, ms boaters for trump- group - administrator: "i think right - now with everything going on in- our country, this is a- way that we are able to - peacefully get together and jus- show our support, - - - - fight for our country, fight fo- our president.

You know, this i- a hard day and time and - - - - this is the way that we choose- to do it.

Silent majority comin- together.

Huge- group."

- "one thing i di want to add is- how much we do love our group - members.

If you just- look around, you can see how th- mississippi boaters for trump - they always - show up and show out."- - - - at the moment, may says the - group does not have another - parade scheduled.

However, ther- are plans in the- works