Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms

The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a U.S. fiscal support bill.
On Monday, US stocks climbed 300-points. Investors warmed to President Donald Trump's weekend stimulus orders against China tensions and new coronavirus cases. On Saturday, President Trump signed executive actions extending coronavirus aid after Congress failed to come to an agreement last week. US-China tensions escalated when China imposed fresh sanctions on several members of Congress over Hong Kong.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs lifted its 2020 S&P 500 earnings-per-share estimate. The move comes after better-than-expected second-quarter results. Business Insider reports that Goldman expects 2020 S&P 500 EPS of $130, from $115. That's about 21% lower than 2019. Goldman also thinks S&P 500 earnings will surge 30%, to $170 per share in 2021. The estimate is tied to Goldman's economic growth outlook.
Apple shares have risen more than 50% this year, but O'Neil Global Advisors' Randy Watts says don't take profits ahead of their 5G rollout. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the U.S. dollar's recent drop makes emerging markets stocks and gold more attractive.
RiverFront Investment's Chris Konstantinos says investors should get exposure to Europe partly because it has done a good job of containing the health crisis, enabling manufacturing to rebound. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why Germany is particularly attractive.
Homebound customers of Uber Technologies more than doubled their orders from the company's food-delivery service in the second quarter but demand for ride-hailing trips only marginally recovered from pandemic rock-bottom. Fred Katayama reports.