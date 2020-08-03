Global  
 

Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms

The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a U.S. fiscal support bill.

Fred Katayama reports.

