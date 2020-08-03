Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms

Goldman Sachs Raises 2020 Earnings



On Friday, Goldman Sachs lifted its 2020 S&P 500 earnings-per-share estimate. The move comes after better-than-expected second-quarter results. Business Insider reports that Goldman expects 2020 S&P 500 EPS of $130, from $115. That's about 21% lower than 2019. Goldman also thinks S&P 500 earnings will surge 30%, to $170 per share in 2021. The estimate is tied to Goldman's economic growth outlook.

