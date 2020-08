Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 days ago

The countdown is on! Sahlen Field upgrades complete as Buffalo gets ready to host Blue Jays

THE COUNTDOWN ISON... THE TORONTOBLUE JAYS TAKE THEMOUND IN BUFFALO...TOMORROW!CHECK OUT THESEPICTURES OF SAHLENFIELD -- A COMPLETETRANSFORMATION.AND AS JENNACALLARI FOUND OUT,CREWS IN BUFFALOAND BEYOND HELPEDMAKE SURE THE JAYSWILL TRULY FEEL LIKETHIS IS THEIR HOMEAWAY FROM HOME.BYRON BROWN: "ITWILL BE A BIG SPORTSDAY FOR BUFFALO."EXCITEMENT IN THE AIRAS BUFFALO GETSREADY TO HOST THETORONTO BLUE JAYS --IT'S THE FIRST TIME AMAJOR LEAGUE GAMEWILL BE HELD IN THEQUEEN CITY IN MORETHAN 100 YEARS.MIKE BUCZKOWSKI: "ISAID TO PEOPLE IF YOUCLOSED YOUR EYESAND WALK IN ANDOPENED THEM, YOUMAY THINK YOU'RE ATTHE ROGERS CENTRE.THAT'S THE LENGTHTHIS ORGANIZATIONHAS GONE TO MAKETHIS TEAM FEEL ATHOME."GETTING THIS FIELDREADY WAS NO WALKIN THE PARK, BUTBUFFALO TOOK ON THECHALLENGE.

THROUGHBAM PRODUCTIONS,THEY WORKED WITH ASMANY LOCAL CREWS ASPOSSIBLE... AND THEBLUE JAYS SAY THEYCOULDN'T BE HAPPIERWITH THE FINALPRODUCT.MARNIESTARKMAN:"LAST NIGHT WASPRETTY COOL.

OURCOACHING STAFFARRIVED AND JUSTWATCHING THEIRREACTION WHEN THEYWALKED IN, MADE USFEEL LIKE WE AT LEASTACHIEVED MAKING ITFEEL LIKE HOME WITHWAS A PRIORITY."JUST TAKE A LOOK ATSOME OF THE WORK...THE DUGOUTS HAVEBEEN EXPANDED..

THEINFIELD AND PARTS OFTHE OUTFIELD HAVEBEEN RE-SODDED..

ANDNEW BULBS WEREINSTALLED TOENHANCE THELIGHTING.

THE CITYALSO MOVEDFORWARD WITHNEARLY $759,000 INSCHEDULEDUPGRADES WHICHINCLUDES EXPANDEDNETTING TO PROTECTFANS.BROWN: "WE ARE VERYPROUD OF THISBALLPARK, VERYPROUD OF OURINVESTMENTS INSAHLEN FIELD, AND WEWILL CONTINUE TOINVEST IN THISFAMILY-FRIENDLYAMENITY THAT WEHAVE IN THE CITY OFBUFFALO."STAND-UP TAG:ASHLEY THE CITY ALSOWANTS TO REMINDFANS THAT THERE ISGOING TO BE NOTAILGATING ALLOWEDIN ANY OF THESURROUNDING LOTSOR OUTSIDE OF THESTADIUM SO THEY'REENCOURAGING FANSTO CELEBRATE THESETEAMS FROM HOME INTHEIR LIVING ROOMS.IN BUFFALO, JENNACALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.AND FOR THOSEWONDERING..

HOWCAN YOU WATCHTHESE GAMES?

THEBISONS' G-M SAYSFANS SHOULDSUBSCRIBE TO MLB-TV.

ONLY A FEWGAMES WILL BESHOWN LOCALLY -THAT'S WHEN THEJAYS PLAY EITHER THEYANKEES OR THEMETS.ACCORDING TO THEDETROIT FREEPRESS....THE BIG TEN ISEXPECTED TO CANCELTHE 2020 COLLEGEFOOTBALL SEASON.THE CANCELLATIONSTEMS FROMCONCERNS RELATEDTO THE ONGOINGCORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.AND OFFICIALANNOUNCEMENT ISEXPECTED TO COMESOMETIMETOMORROW.