Police Receive Report Of USPS Box Stolen In South Minneapolis Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 week ago Police Receive Report Of USPS Box Stolen In South Minneapolis Federal postal inspectors are investigating after a mailbox was stolen in Minneapolis (0:23).WCCO 4 News 5 – Aug. 10, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joseph. @TinaSmithMN Wait. Is that the stolen mail box??? https://t.co/NFfmwj7rAk 22 hours ago Jon K USA Don't let your vote be stolen. Vote in person! https://t.co/4BrRH9b16u 3 days ago