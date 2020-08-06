Philadelphia 76ers Provide Update On Status Of All-Stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons



Related videos from verified sources 'Joel Embiid quickly loses heart' — Skip on the 76ers loss to Boston Celtics



After a close Game 1 loss, Joel Embiid said he needed to do more to carry the 76ers in the playoffs. Embiid followed it up with 34 points last night in Game 2 but it came in a 27-point blowout loss.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:40 Published 7 hours ago Ben Simmons Sidelined After Partially Dislocating Knee Cap



The Sixers and Simmons are still trying to figure out the best way to treat the injury. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:17 Published 2 weeks ago Colin Cowherd: Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons' chemistry issues are hindering 76ers



Chemistry is an important piece to any NBA team, and Colin Cowherd says the Philadelphia 76ers don't have it. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are 3 years in and still don't work well together, and Colin.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago