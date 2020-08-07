Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A.P. Bio Season 3

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published
A.P. Bio Season 3

A.P. Bio Season 3

A.P.

Bio Season 3 Trailer (HD) - When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher.

As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology.

Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit.

Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘AP Bio’ Season 3 Trailer: Watch Patton Oswalt’s Principal Durbin… Dye His Chest Hair? (Video)

‘AP Bio’ Season 3 Trailer: Watch Patton Oswalt’s Principal Durbin… Dye His Chest Hair? (Video) The trailer for the long-awaited Season 3 of “A.P. Bio” is here, and it finds Patton Oswalt’s...
The Wrap - Published

News24.com | PSL boss: Anyone who compromises the bio-bubble is insulting the country

Irvin Khoza says they have done everything they can to prepare for the resumption of the PSL season...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

pianogirlie9288

Maria⁷ 💜 Derek hough as judge? This whole season is crazy already wth #dwts 2 seconds ago

mccloud75

paul mccloud🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @wwfcofficial: Codes to enable season ticket holders to watch Saturday's Championship curtain-raiser for free on iFollow will be issued… 2 seconds ago

PadsFan4Ever

Michael Black RT @jonmorosi: The @Orioles are 1 game behind the @Yankees in the loss column. Nearly 3 weeks left in the @MLB season. New York is 5-14 sin… 2 seconds ago

KingStyle16

Tony DiRico RT @godzseason: Selling NFL Sunday ticket and game game pass (NO DIRECT TV NEEDED, WATCH ALL NFL SUNDAY GAMES) NFL Sunday ticket regular $… 2 seconds ago

De_Es_We

DEDI SURYA WARDANA RT @NapoliAndNaples: Sokratis Papastathopoulos to Napoli is a done deal, he’ll leave Arsenal for free, and sign a 2-year-contract worth €3.… 2 seconds ago

IdahoStateBball

Idaho State Men's Basketball Porter ended his Junior season on 🔥! Averaging 19.5 points per game in the Bengals last four contests. We can’t wai… https://t.co/rhEcDtXeSR 2 seconds ago

Pyngwie

Yngwie Poirier RT @starwars: #TheMandalorian and The Child are back. Check out the covers of the newest issue of @EW. For more: https://t.co/em4QGvqA0W ht… 2 seconds ago

LlamaCrooked

Crooked Llama Here we go! Our first look at Season 2 of The Mandalorian just arrived and Star Wars should be excited, as it looks… https://t.co/OwsTiRCwon 2 seconds ago