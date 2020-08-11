Colleges plan for on-campus housing

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 days ago

Oregon and Oregon State have set up health and safety plans for students to live on campus this fall.

Today, we learned that on-campus housing for oregon and oregon state students will look a lot different this fall.

Kezi 9 news reporter julian mininsohn explains some of the changes made so students can live safely on campus..

(julian) there are adjustments being made to on-campus housing for oregon and oregon state students.

For example, they are not planning to have students live in triple rooms to reduce the number of people on campus.

Just single or double rooms. (brian stroup) "even students who are in a room that was previously a triple they will pay that lower rate to support them financially even though they'll never have a third roomate in their room."

Common areas like lounges and study spaces will be modified for appropriate social distancing...and bathrooms will be cleaned daily.

Oregon state has set aside rooms on campus for students to move into should they need to self-isolate following a positive test.

(brian) "it's spaces within our inventory because of its restroom- style that be accommodating as well as be sectioned off away from the rest of the building."

While both universities are going to great lengths to assure safety, some students say adjusting to the on-campus health guidelines will take some getting used to.

(david sullivan) "everyone lives in such close proximity.

Everyone shares the same bathroom.

Most people get paired with a random person they don't know where they're from or how much they've been considering social distancing and wearing masks and all that."

