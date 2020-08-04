Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Greatest Origin Stories of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 18:48s - Published
Top 20 Greatest Origin Stories of All Time

Top 20 Greatest Origin Stories of All Time

Great characters need to start somewhere!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most compelling origin stories across all media, including film, television, comics, video games and anime.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Great characters need to start somewhere!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most compelling origin stories across all media, including film, television, comics, video games and anime.

Our countdown includes Harry Potter, Gollum, Batman, Walter White, Jon Snow, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Perseids: The Best Meteor Shower of the Year [Video]

Perseids: The Best Meteor Shower of the Year

TAIPEI — Perseids are meteor showers that appear to come out of the constellation Perseus every August. The Perseid meteor showers can feature an average of between 60 to 100 shooting stars in the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published
Burger King Customer Slaps Employee After Angry Rant [Video]

Burger King Customer Slaps Employee After Angry Rant

PENNSYLVANIA, U.S. — A Burger King customer has been charged for slapping an employee of the fast-food chain after he was informed he was being filmed. A video posted to Twitter on August 3 —..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published
New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began [Video]

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time. The deeply disturbing footage shows how..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 09:53Published