Getting On - Series Trailer | HBO

From the creators of 'Big Love' comes this comedy series about the dysfunctional staffers working in the female geriatric wing of a beleaguered California hospital.

Led by disgruntled Dr. Jenna James (Laurie Metcalf), the staff includes no-nonsense newbie Nurse DiDi (Niecy Nash), unit veteran Nurse Dawn (Alex Borstein) and male Supervising Nurse Patsy (Mel Rodriguez).

| HBO / AT&T