Act of Kindness: Concert brings neighbors together

Neighbors gather together safely for a little night music in this Act of Kindness.

IN TONIGHT'S ACT OF KINDNESS-- PROOF THAT SOME GOOD DEEDSAREN'T JUST CASES OF "ONE-AND-DONE." A FEW MONTHS AGO ITOLD YOU ABOUT A HOME-GROWNPERFORMANCE ON VALLEY LANE INNORTH AVONDALE.

TURNS OUT-- THAT'S BECOME A FORM OFDISTANCED TOGETHERNESS FOR THEBLOCK.THIS IS VIDEO FROM THESATURDAY CONCERT -- WHICH IGOT TO CONCERT -- SATURDAYCONCERT -- WHICH I GOT TOATTEND.

TWO OF JIM HART'SPIANO STUDENTS DID MUCH OF THEPIANO PLAYING THAT EARLYEVENING.

THE LAWN CHAIRAUDIENCE HEARD SPANISH,FRENCH, BRAZILIAN, RUSSIAN ANDAMERICAN MUSIC.

ONE NEIGHBORTOLD ME THE CONCERT WAS ABRIGHT SPOT IN WHAT'S BEEN ATOUGH, ISOLATING TIME.

SHE'STHRILLED HER NEIBHBORS GOTEVERYONE SAFELY TOGETHER TOAPPRECIATE THE BEAUTIFUL MUSIC.It's the best street in theworld...is what it means tome.

To be able to come outand hear music...we're socialdistancing...we've got maskson..you can have music in yourown front yard... it'samazing.We are all missing live musicand gatherings together...andwe do this outside so we keepat a safe distance and peoplejust seem to love ittremendously...youngperformers, different stylesof music and a way for theneighbors to get together.Yeah...and all of ourneighbors come out.SO TONIGHT -- A SHOUT OUT TOVALLEY LANE -- AND THE HARTS.THEY WERE KIND ENOUGH TOBRING THEIR NEIGHBORS SAFELYTOGETHER FOR A LITTLE NIGHTMUSIC IN PANDEMIC TIMES.