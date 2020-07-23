Global  
 

Harry and William blew hot and cold with Charles, claims new book

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Harry and William blew hot and cold with Charles, claims new book

Harry and William blew hot and cold with Charles, claims new book

The Prince of Wales’ official 70th birthday photograph with his family was a“nightmare“ to plan because his sons blew “hot and cold” with their father, anew book has claimed.

Finding Freedom chronicles the Duke and Duchess ofSussex’s romance and brief period as members of the monarchy before they brokeaway to forge a new life for themselves and their son Archie in America.

Butthe book also comments on how when Charles contracted Covid-19, Harryimmediately telephoned his father to find out how the 71-year-old was doing.

