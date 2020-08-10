Global  
 

'If Rahul Gandhi wants to return…': Shashi Tharoor on Congress leadership

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
'If Rahul Gandhi wants to return…': Shashi Tharoor on Congress leadership

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke on party leadership.

He said that a clear cut decision as soon as possible would be ideal.

Tharoor said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi only needs to withdraw resignation to resume as party chief.

Congress has been without a president after Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

"I think we should be clear about our leadership going forward.

I believe its unfair to expect Sonia ji to carry the burden.

If Rahul is ready to resume leadership, all he has to do is withdraw resignation.

The party will accept him as he was the incumbent president.

Congress leaders asking how long can we carry on like this.

We would ideally like a clear cut decision as soon as possible.

Sonia Gandhi is not an absent leader, but she’s done this for a very long time.

The party should inaugurate a process to identify a new leader," Tharoor said.

