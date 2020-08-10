'If Rahul Gandhi wants to return…': Shashi Tharoor on Congress leadership

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa bashed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his letter to Chandigarh DGP saying, 'CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to my safety.' Pratap Bajwa said, "I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You are democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala."
Congress leader and national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He died in Yashoda Hospital on August 12. The national party informed about the demise of its leader through the official Twitter handle. Just before his demise, Rajiv Tyagi was debating at a news channel.
Weeks after raising the banner of rebellion in Rajasthan and putting the Gehlot government under threat, Sachin Pilot has now made truce with the Congress. This happened after a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi. Speaking to the media, Pilot said that he only wanted to raise some issues that had been bothering him and his supporters. Responding to the statements made by many party leaders against him, Pilot said that there should be some restraint. He added that the party has worked very hard to form government in Rajasthan and thanked the Congress top brass for hearing him out. Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he is glad that Pilot has decided not to leave the Congress and said that he has always been in favour of such young and dynamic leaders remaining within the party fold. Tharoor added that all Congress leaders must come together to protect the party and the country as well. Pilot's truce with the Congress also brings an end to the suspense over the survival of his government in Rajasthan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot met Rahul and Sonia Gandhi amid political crisis in Rajasthan. Congress veteran leader Shashi Tharoor reacted on the current issue by saying that Congress party has every right to keep its brightest talents within it. "Congress party has every right to keep its brightest talents within it. I hope that he (Sachin Pilot) will come back and if the news is confirmed, I would be amongst those very happily welcoming and applauding it," said Tharoor.
Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor on the end of Sonia Gandhi's tenure as party interim president said that we should be clear about our leadership going forward. Shashi Tharoor said, "We should be clear about our leadership going forward. I welcomed Sonia Ji's appointment as interim president last year. But I do believe it is unfair to her to expect her to carry this burden indefinitely." He further said, "If Rahul Gandhi says no I don't want to come back, then the question that many of the party members are asking - "How long can we carry on like this?"- that is the question. We would ideally like a clear cut decision as soon as possible."
Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital on August 10. While briefing the media about the meeting, Pilot said, "Since past some time some MLAs were in Delhi, there were some issues which we wanted to highlight. I did that. I'd been saying since beginning that all these things were based on principle. I always thought these things are essential to be raised in party's interest". He further added, "Several things were said, I heard a lot of things. I was surprised by a few things that were said. I think we should always maintain restraint and humility. There is no place for personal malice in politics. We had formed govt in Rajasthan after 5 years of hard work". He also added that he welcome the formation of 3-member committee by the Congress President. He said, "Sonia Gandhi ji heard all our concerns and the governance issues that we raised. Formation of the 3-member committee by the Congress president is a welcome step. I think all the issues will be resolved". "Party gives us post and can also take it back. I've no desire for any post but I wanted our self-respect to remain intact. I've contributed to the party for 18-20 years now. We've always attempted to ensure the participation of people who worked hard to form the government," said Pilot.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Pilot said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics. On Monday, a meeting between..
