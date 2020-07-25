Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi

Global  
 

Noida police arrested a man for threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

The man called up emergency number '100' and threatened to harm PM Modi on Sunday.

The accused has been identified has Harbhajan Singh.

33-year-old Singh lives in Noida Sector 66 and hails from Haryana.

Police suspect the accused to be a drug addict.

Police said further proceedings were being carried out.

"A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida.

The man had called up '100' number and threatened to harm the prime minister.

The local police station swung into action and traced the man, who was then arrested from Mamura," said Ankur Aggarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

"The accused is being questioned.

Prima facie, he appears to be a drug addict.

He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details," Aggarwal added.

