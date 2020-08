Trinidad and Tobago elections: Crime, joblessness key issues Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published 1 week ago Trinidad and Tobago elections: Crime, joblessness key issues With rising crime, economic trouble, and a spike in coronavirus cases - voters in Trinidad and Tobago go to the polls in parliamentary elections. 0

