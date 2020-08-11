Global  
 

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid situation with chief ministers of 10 states; Sachin Pilot returns to Congress, says he holds no grudges against CM Ashok Gehlot; Tirupati temple records over 700 cases since June 11; Eyewitness to Kerala plane crash says aircraft "did not slide, took off from the edge"; UP BJP leader was shot dead during morning walk in Baghpat; January report had warned Lebanon leaders about explosives at port that could destroy the city; and in a first, India tricolour to be hoisted at Times Square in New York and more news #headlines #TimesSquare #sachinpilot

A leading group of India-origin people in the US will hoist India's National Flag at the Times Square...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled faceless tax scrutiny and appeal and urged people to pay their taxes and contribute to nation building. Launching the platform 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring..

Duration: 06:02
PM Narendra Modi launched the transparent taxation platform to reward honest tax payers; Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head Mahant Nitiya Gopaldas tests positive; Record jump in India's Covid-19 cases at..

Duration: 02:40
India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and..

Duration: 02:30