Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:41s - Published 2 days ago Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid situation with chief ministers of 10 states; Sachin Pilot returns to Congress, says he holds no grudges against CM Ashok Gehlot; Tirupati temple records over 700 cases since June 11; Eyewitness to Kerala plane crash says aircraft "did not slide, took off from the edge"; UP BJP leader was shot dead during morning walk in Baghpat; January report had warned Lebanon leaders about explosives at port that could destroy the city; and in a first, India tricolour to be hoisted at Times Square in New York and more news #headlines #TimesSquare #sachinpilot 0

