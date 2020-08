Shaq And Papa John Create Speciality Pizza



On Monday, Papa John's and Shaquille O'Neal announced the launch of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. Business Insider reports that the pizza is designed by O'Neal himself. The Shaq-a-Roni pizza is an extra-large pizza with extra cheese and pepperoni. The pizza is cut into six slices instead of eight. The launch comes over a year after O'Neal joined Papa John's board of directors following an $8.5 million endorsement deal with the pizza chain.

