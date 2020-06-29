Global  
 

Monster Force Zero Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of sci-fi cosplayers get their shot to be real superheroes in director Nathan Letteer’s Monster Force Zero.

Featuring genre favorite Garret Wang (‘’Star Trek: Voyager’’), WWE and WCW wrestling legend Pat Tanaka, and sci-fi staple Heath C.

Heine (Jurassic Thunder, Dragon Soldiers), the action-packed sci-fi jaunt will be available On Demand this October from Wild Eye Releasing.

After their comic book dreams are crushed, a group of sci-fi cosplayers are granted superpowers and are transported into the multiverse to do real battle with evil alien forces bent on earth's destruction.

