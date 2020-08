'Absolutely amazing': Campaign honors Military, Veteran, First Responder caregivers Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:37s - Published 5 days ago 'Absolutely amazing': Campaign honors Military, Veteran, First Responder caregivers The "Hidden Heroes" campaign is delivering signs, care packages to recognize caregivers, raise awareness 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE LOW 60S.VETERAN AND FIRST RESPONDERCAREGIVERS ARE ALL AROUND USHELPING OTHERS IN WAYS.MOST PEOPLE DON’T EVEN KNOWABOUT ROB HUGHES EXPLAINS HOWCOVID-19 IS NOT STOPPING ONEGROUP FROM HONORING THEM IN ASPECIAL WAY.I LIVE THIS LIFE EVERY DAY.JOHN MOORE IS A FORMER POLICEOFFICER WHO NOW SERVES AS AVETERAN CAREGIVER THAT IF AVETERAN HAS MENTAL O PHYSICALOR BOTH INJURIES THAT FAMILYMEMBER THOSE THAT WHOLE ENTIREFAMILY UNIT IS STRUGGLING ASWELL SEAN STARTED CAREGIVERS ONTHE HOMEFRONT A NONPROFIT THATSUPPORTS ALL ERAS OF MILITARYVETERAN AND FIRST RESPONDERCAREGIVERS FOR MANY ISOLATION ISNOTHING NEW THEY HAVE BEEN DOINGTHIS WAY LONGER.JUST FEW MEN MONTHS THAT COVIDHAS BEEN.PART OF OUR LIVES SEAN STARTEDTHE HIDDEN HEROES CAMPAIGN TOHONOR CAREGIVERS.THEY DELIVERED THE SIGNS ANDCARE PACKAGES TO THEIR HOMES.IT HAS BEEN ABSOLUTELY AMAZING.YOU KNOW, THEY KIND OF GETTEARY-EYED THEY CAN’T BELIEVEWE’RE HERE.THEY CAN’T BELIEVE THAT’S FORTHEM AND NOT THEIR VETERANBECAUSE A LOT OF TIMES THEY JUSTDON’T GET TOO THEY DON’T GETTHAT RECOGNITION CAREGIVERSLOVED ONES TOOK CARE OF US.THIS CAMPAIGN IS JUST ONE WAY TOTAKE CARE OF THEM FOR THESECAREGIVERS TO KNOW.THAT THEY ARE SEEN THAT SOMEBODYDOES KNOW THE THINGS THAT THEDO BEHIND THE SCENES AND IT ISNO FOR NOTHING ROB HUGHES KMBC9 NEWS.THE NONPROFIT IS HONORED 56CAREGIVERS IN KANSAS ANDMISSOURI S FAR.THE GOAL IS 100 TO NOMINATESOMEONE OR YOURSELF VISIT





