PM insists September school return in England is safe

Boris Johnson has said the UK economy faces more "bumpy months" ahead following the latest rise in unemployment. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Herefordshire, the Prime Minister said the Government was committed to making the "colossal investments" needed to rebuild the economy. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Earlier this summer, The Prince of Wales recorded a message of support fortenants of the Duchy of Cornwall, celebrating local businesses and individualswho have supported their communities during the Covid-19 crisis. This includesthe Brace of Butchers shop in Poundbury providing meals for those in need, thetenants of the Post Office at Postbridge on Dartmoor who remained openthroughout lockdown, and a farm tenant in Herefordshire who took on an entireflock of sheep for a neighbour who was taken ill with coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:15Published
Around 200 workers at a farm in Herefordshire have been quarantined following an outbreak of Covid-19.Some 73 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed among workers at vegetable producer AS Green and Co, which is based in the village of Mathon, near Worcester.A joint statement from Public Health England (PHE) Midlands and Herefordshire Council said employees were being asked to remain on the farm during the period of isolation.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary, of the National Education Union, said schools and colleges needed to know what should happen if an outbreak of the virus occurs in individual schools or through local spikes. He said the Government needed to issue guidance on moving to teaching rotas or limited openings and to hire more teachers to allow education to continue if infection rates rise. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mount Sinabung spewed volcanic ash during an eruption in western Indonesia on August 23. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson says everyone needs to work together to make sure schools are safe for children to return to in September. The prime minister also added that he believed exams should take place. Report..