PM insists September school return in England is safe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that it will be safe for England's schoolchildren to return to classes in September.

He told reporters during a visit to Herefordshire: "I have no doubt that it can be done safely.

Schools are doing a huge amount to make sure that it is done safely”.

Report by Blairm.

