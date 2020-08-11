Debenhams to axe 2,500 jobs in bid to cut costs
Debenhams is to axe 2,500 jobs across its stores and warehouses as theretailer looks to slash costs after sales were impacted by the coronaviruslockdown.
The department store business is scrapping several roles as part ofa management restructuring process.
The move comes four months after Debenhamscollapsed into administration.
Debenhams said it has no plans to shut morestores as part of the restructure.
