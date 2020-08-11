New claims about Harry and Meghan's royal life made in Finding Freedom

After months of speculation, Finding Freedom has finally been released, providing a new account of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal life from dating, to marriage, to royal duties - and to stepping back.

As well as adding new voices to older stories, it makes some new revelations, recounting a story about Harry arguing with the Queen's personal dresser before his wedding to Meghan.

Harry and Meghan say they were not interviewed for the book, and Buckingham Palace has not commented.