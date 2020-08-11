Pence plans Arizona campaign swing with Tucson, Mesa stops Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:07s - Published 1 day ago Pence plans Arizona campaign swing with Tucson, Mesa stops Tucson police investigated a car wreck involving a pedestrian near 12th and Valencia Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Frances Altemus RT @kgun9: Pence plans Arizona campaign swing with Tucson, Mesa stops. https://t.co/xohxLI53CM https://t.co/yP7CWNzjNs 21 hours ago Kerry Fehr-Snyder RT @kjzzphoenix: Vice President Mike Pence returns to Arizona for two campaign events as he and President Donald Trump look to keep a state… 22 hours ago KJZZ Phoenix Vice President Mike Pence returns to Arizona for two campaign events as he and President Donald Trump look to keep… https://t.co/VTV4QdpUFi 22 hours ago Veronica Acosta RT @Lydia_OnTV: VP IN TUCSON TODAY: Vice President Mike Pence will land at Davis Monthan AFB this morning https://t.co/0SozSgy7vs https://… 1 day ago KGUN9 On Your Side Pence plans Arizona campaign swing with Tucson, Mesa stops. https://t.co/xohxLI53CM https://t.co/yP7CWNzjNs 1 day ago