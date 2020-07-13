PM reacts to employment figures during Herefordshire visit

Boris Johnson has said the UK economy faces more "bumpy months" ahead following the latest rise in unemployment.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Herefordshire, the Prime Minister said the Government was committed to making the "colossal investments" needed to rebuild the economy.

Report by Blairm.

