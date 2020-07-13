PM reacts to employment figures during Herefordshire visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that it will be safe for England's schoolchildren to return to classes in September. He told reporters during a visit to Herefordshire: "I have no doubt that it can be done safely. Schools are doing a huge amount to make sure that it is done safely”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Earlier this summer, The Prince of Wales recorded a message of support fortenants of the Duchy of Cornwall, celebrating local businesses and individualswho have supported their communities during the Covid-19 crisis. This includesthe Brace of Butchers shop in Poundbury providing meals for those in need, thetenants of the Post Office at Postbridge on Dartmoor who remained openthroughout lockdown, and a farm tenant in Herefordshire who took on an entireflock of sheep for a neighbour who was taken ill with coronavirus.
Around 200 workers at a farm in Herefordshire have been quarantined following an outbreak of Covid-19.Some 73 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed among workers at vegetable producer AS Green and Co, which is based in the village of Mathon, near Worcester.A joint statement from Public Health England (PHE) Midlands and Herefordshire Council said employees were being asked to remain on the farm during the period of isolation.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his thoughts are “very much with those who have lost their lives, their families and, of course, those who have been injured” in the derailment near Stonehaven on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that schools will be safe forEngland’s schoolchildren to return to. Mr Johnson's assurance comes as reportscite a study that suggests children transmit Covid-19 like adults do.
The UK and France are holding talks amid a series of migrant crossings overthe English Channel. Boris Johnson has suggested the Government will seek toreview the legal framework by which new arrivals are able to stay after makingthe journey.
Kamala Harris made India proud as she was chosen by Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black woman and African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. Meanwhile, back home, Bengaluru is tense after violence broke over an alleged derogatory Facebook post, following which a mob gathered outside the residence of a legislator in the city late on Tuesday, pelting stones and setting ablaze vehicles. Over 145 suspects have been arrested so far, say the Bengaluru police, as the city returns to normalcy. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji's playlist with Vikram Chandra.
