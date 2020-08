SoftBank drops operating profit measure Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:26s - Published SoftBank drops operating profit measure SoftBank Group Corp broke with tradition on Tuesday and did not disclose operating profit in its quarterly results, saying the measure was "not useful" to gauge performance, and instead pointed to a $2.8 billion gain at its Vision Fund. Ciara Lee reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions SoftBank Group Japanese conglomerate company Japan tech giant SoftBank's profits rise on investments TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp.'s said Tuesday that its profit rose 12% in April-June from a year earlier as its investments added..

WorldNews 4 hours ago SoftBank kicks off $21 bln T-Mobile stake sale



SoftBank is offloading about two thirds of its stake in T-Mobile US, raising $21 billion for a share buyback and debt reduction plan. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like