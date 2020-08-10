Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents!
Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl.
The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's hands wrapped around a baby hand.
This is the first child for Pratt and Schwarzenegger who married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement.
Pratt is also the father of a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.
