Palestine sports club offers chance for amputees to play football again

The Palestine Football Federation offers a chance for amputees to play football again in Gaza.

Footage filmed in November 2019 shows the players taking part in a training session led by Irish coach Simon Baker.

The match was between Al-Jazeera, in grey, and Al Shimale, in green with the players' ages ranging from 18 to 35 years.

Some of the amputees have been injured in various skirmishes between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

According to reports, Gaza has around 1,600 amputees.