Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Palestine sports club offers chance for amputees to play football again

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Palestine sports club offers chance for amputees to play football again

Palestine sports club offers chance for amputees to play football again

The Palestine Football Federation offers a chance for amputees to play football again in Gaza.

Footage filmed in November 2019 shows the players taking part in a training session led by Irish coach Simon Baker.

The match was between Al-Jazeera, in grey, and Al Shimale, in green with the players' ages ranging from 18 to 35 years.

Some of the amputees have been injured in various skirmishes between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

According to reports, Gaza has around 1,600 amputees.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Odoi: We have chance of PL redemption [Video]

Odoi: We have chance of PL redemption

Fulham defender Denis Odoi says next season can be a 'year of redemption' for the club as they seek to avoid being relegated from the Premier League following promotion.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Arteta not giving up hope on CL place [Video]

Arteta not giving up hope on CL place

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club must win all of their remaining Premier League matches to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published