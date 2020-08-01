Angad Bedi, Manav Vij on how a Bollywood dream comes true | Aur Batao

Actor Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Angad, Manav and Vineet share their experience on what it takes to make Bollywood dream come true. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed about Kangana Ranaut’s protection in the state. Thakur said, “Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking the security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state.” He added, “This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity.” Earlier, Kangana had released a video message responding to Sanjay Raut’s attacks. In the video she said, “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me a (expletive) girl. You are a government servant. You are a minister. You must know how many rapes take place in India every hour, how many girls are exploited. Their bodies are chopped and thrown. They are abused at their places of work. They are insulted. Their own husbands are breaking their jaws and noses. Do you know who's responsible for this? This mindset, which you depicted in front of the entire nation and society, is responsible.” Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you. Your people are saying they want to kill me, you want to kill me? then do it, let's meet on September 09, jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra ."
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza & Manav Vij, is the inspiring true story of a simple girl with big dreams who stood her ground to rule the skies. Watch our exclusive interview with Janhvi, Pankaj and director Sharan Sharma where they discuss the wave of negativity chasing the film, and how they're handing the situation.
