Study: The Most Common Form Of Lung Cancer Is Killing Fewer People In The US



While the novel coronavirus COVID-19 relentlessly attacks the lungs of millions, there is one bit of bright news regarding deaths from lung cancer. UPI reports a new analysis reveals deaths from non-small cell lung cancer in the US declined by about 3% a year on average between 2006 and 2016. The number of Americans who died from the most common form of lung cancer dropped by 3.2% per year from 2006 through 2013. From 2013 through 2016, it dropped by 6.3% per year.

