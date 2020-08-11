Global  
 

Perseid Meteor Shower
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Perseid Meteor Shower
Perseid Meteor Shower happening tonight, visible between 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
Look To The Sky Tuesday Night For The Perseid Meteor Shower

Considered the Northern Hemisphere's most popular meteor shower of the year, the Perseid meteor...
cbs4.com


Popular Perseid meteor shower set to peak Tuesday night

The most popular meteor shower of the year is due to reach its peak Tuesday night.
Denver Post


Shooting stars to light up night skie...

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible in the UK from about midnight until 5.30am on Thursday.
Express and Star


Tweets about this

rrtoland

richard toland RT @SPACEdotcom: The Perseid Meteor Shower of 2020 Peaks tonight! Here's how to watch live. https://t.co/Bf5HZ2jXyM https://t.co/mLN1Xyw1Km 7 seconds ago

Curlee_LePoof

Jae RT @Thrillist: TONIGHT!!! https://t.co/1JtLMXRm3S 7 seconds ago

PinellasPatch

Pinellas Patch The Perseid meteor shower is known as a “fireball champion” and can be seen over Florida for most of August, but pe… https://t.co/kj74VFkxFj 13 seconds ago

rbmksales

Ronique Breaux Jorda RT @virginianpilot: Here's how to watch what could be the best meteor shower of the year in Hampton Roads https://t.co/Kv84BZWQyk 27 seconds ago

SPINSouthWest

SPIN South West Astronomy Ireland is calling on the public to help count during the Perseid Meteor Shower by filling out a form on… https://t.co/wFLCxL99wK 28 seconds ago

mariswicks

Maris Wicks RT @BadAstronomer: The sky is falling! Or at least little teeny pieces of it! Tonight and tomorrow night the Perseid meteor shower hits it… 28 seconds ago

ThePatrocles

the federal reserve is a private bank RT @earthskyscience: Next few mornings … Perseids peaking ☄️ In 2020, the peak morning of the Perseid meteor shower is most likely August… 29 seconds ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Annual Perseid Meteor Shower Could Bring Up To 100 Shooting Stars An Hour https://t.co/kiriDsvY4O https://t.co/3ppqMMeTBv 35 seconds ago


Need2Know: Baltimore Gas Explosion, Derecho Slams Midwest, Perseid Meteor Shower [Video]

Need2Know: Baltimore Gas Explosion, Derecho Slams Midwest, Perseid Meteor Shower

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.
The Perseid Meteor shower peaks tonight [Video]

The Perseid Meteor shower peaks tonight

Be sure to look up tonight! The perseid meteor shower, considered the best shower around, will peak tonight.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]

Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Tuesday should be the coolest day of the week, with highs ranging from the 60s along the coast, to the mid 80s inland. Later this week, conditions away from the coast will warm up significantly, with..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX