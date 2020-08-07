Florida Police Arrest 8-Year-Old At School
“You’re going to jail.” A video of police officers trying to handcuff an 8-year-old boy is drawing scrutiny.
eightytunes Video shows Florida police arrest 8-year-old and try to put him in handcuffs https://t.co/Gubyj5LhAZ beyond belief!… https://t.co/LwqRLmanvb 2 minutes ago
LadyBug @AttorneyCrump @KWPOLICE Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Fl. police arrested 2,781 kids between the ages of… https://t.co/1SyIUHSt77 4 minutes ago
Memi-to-3 RT @callanreinke: Video shows Florida police arrest 8-year-old and try to put him in handcuffs https://t.co/MFGmDNdD6T via @nbcnews
School… 4 minutes ago
jackie The 2018 arrest of an 8-year-old boy at a Florida school has sparked an outcry after footage of police attempting t… https://t.co/lODlmPnH0Z 11 minutes ago
_/Spice\_ RT @KaMac76: @AttorneyCrump @KWPOLICE I can't find words...Florida Police zip-tie & arrest a six-year old.
https://t.co/EWRH7wqSQv 11 minutes ago
Arober RT @Independent: Video shows 8-year-old with special needs threatened with jail by police https://t.co/s8IuSoT5Un 14 minutes ago
Java ☕ ♿ 🌍🌈🧡🐶🌊🧩 Video shows Florida police arrest 8-year-old and try to put him in handcuffs https://t.co/MFGmDNdD6T via @nbcnews… https://t.co/ObiZUyNXWa 23 minutes ago
corvid 317 The 2018 arrest of an 8-year-old boy at a Florida school has sparked an outcry after footage of police attempting t… https://t.co/GnQq0qo2dU 29 minutes ago
North Causeway Bridge: 'Obsolete' Fort Pierce roadway to be rebuilt in estimated $76 million projectCity leaders on Monday heard the latest plans to completely rebuild the 57-year-old North Causeway Bridge at an estimated cost of $76 million, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Man charged with child neglect after 4-year-old found walking along roadwayMan charged with child neglect after 4-year-old found walking along roadway
Starkville Arrest - 8/10/20A Starkville man is accused of trying to get his waffles to go and take a police officer with him. 24 -year-old Malik Sanders faces a slew of charges including simple assault on a police officer,..