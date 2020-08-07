Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Police Arrest 8-Year-Old At School
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Florida Police Arrest 8-Year-Old At School

Florida Police Arrest 8-Year-Old At School

“You’re going to jail.” A video of police officers trying to handcuff an 8-year-old boy is drawing scrutiny.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Horrific': Video released of officers trying to handcuff 8-year-old boy at Florida school in 2018

Police tried to handcuff an 8-year-old boy in the Monroe County School District in 2018. Video of the...
USATODAY.com - Published

'Going to jail': Horror moment cops handcuff special needs student after he punches teacher

'Going to jail': Horror moment cops handcuff special needs student after he punches teacher Harrowing video has surfaced showing police officers attempting to handcuff a crying 8-year-old boy...
New Zealand Herald - Published

FBI joins search in Florida for missing mom whose son, 2, was found wandering alone

The FBI has joined the search for the missing Georgia mom of a 2-year-old boy found wandering alone...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

eightytunes

eightytunes Video shows Florida police arrest 8-year-old and try to put him in handcuffs https://t.co/Gubyj5LhAZ beyond belief!… https://t.co/LwqRLmanvb 2 minutes ago

LadyBug67072655

LadyBug @AttorneyCrump @KWPOLICE Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Fl. police arrested 2,781 kids between the ages of… https://t.co/1SyIUHSt77 4 minutes ago

deb_ferrari

Memi-to-3 RT @callanreinke: Video shows Florida police arrest 8-year-old and try to put him in handcuffs https://t.co/MFGmDNdD6T via @nbcnews School… 4 minutes ago

GeminijlwWilson

jackie The 2018 arrest of an 8-year-old boy at a Florida school has sparked an outcry after footage of police attempting t… https://t.co/lODlmPnH0Z 11 minutes ago

_Some_Spice_

_/Spice\_ RT @KaMac76: @AttorneyCrump @KWPOLICE I can't find words...Florida Police zip-tie & arrest a six-year old. https://t.co/EWRH7wqSQv 11 minutes ago

arober_arober

Arober RT @Independent: Video shows 8-year-old with special needs threatened with jail by police https://t.co/s8IuSoT5Un 14 minutes ago

callanreinke

Java ☕ ♿ 🌍🌈🧡🐶🌊🧩 Video shows Florida police arrest 8-year-old and try to put him in handcuffs https://t.co/MFGmDNdD6T via @nbcnews… https://t.co/ObiZUyNXWa 23 minutes ago

corvid317

corvid 317 The 2018 arrest of an 8-year-old boy at a Florida school has sparked an outcry after footage of police attempting t… https://t.co/GnQq0qo2dU 29 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

North Causeway Bridge: 'Obsolete' Fort Pierce roadway to be rebuilt in estimated $76 million project [Video]

North Causeway Bridge: 'Obsolete' Fort Pierce roadway to be rebuilt in estimated $76 million project

City leaders on Monday heard the latest plans to completely rebuild the 57-year-old North Causeway Bridge at an estimated cost of $76 million, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:14Published
Man charged with child neglect after 4-year-old found walking along roadway [Video]

Man charged with child neglect after 4-year-old found walking along roadway

Man charged with child neglect after 4-year-old found walking along roadway

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:21Published
Starkville Arrest - 8/10/20 [Video]

Starkville Arrest - 8/10/20

A Starkville man is accused of trying to get his waffles to go and take a police officer with him. 24 -year-old Malik Sanders faces a slew of charges including simple assault on a police officer,..

Credit: WCBIPublished