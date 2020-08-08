Over 1,000 music and events industry workers marched through Manchester city centre on August 11 to raise awareness of the crisis facing the sector.

Music and events industry workers march through Manchester to draw government's attention to the sector's job losses

The clip, filmed today, shows the WeMakeEvents crowd marching with signs calling the government to help their sector which is facing 114,000 job losses.

"Many protesters pushed flight boxes, commonly used to take equipment to events.

The COVID crisis has put many self-employed workers in the events industry out of work.

The protesters wore masks and were socially distanced," the filmer told Newsflare.