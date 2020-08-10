Anti-HS2 protesters in stand-off against power cable work

Anti-HS2 campaigners at a protest camp in Uxbridge have said it is wrong tocut down woodlands across Britain in the middle of an 'ecological emergency'to make way for the high-speed rail project.

The group of non-affiliateddemonstrators alongside individuals involved in the Extinction Rebellionmovement took over a plot of land in Denham Country Park earlier this summerafter contractors began to cut down trees marked for removal.

This has led toa stand-off between the group and National Grid staff who are working besidethe protest camp.

One protester, who asked to be named as 'Swan' spoke of thegroup's determination to stop HS2 by building makeshift tree houses dozens offeet above the ground and organising non-violent action at the site.