Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up
Mauritius Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean

India sends 30 tonnes of medical equipment, humanitarian aid to Mauritius to contain oil spill

 India's move comes as a part of its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and provide disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and also as..
DNA

India sends assistance to Mauritius to help deal with oil spill

 India has sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to help the country contain an oil spill on its pristine..
IndiaTimes
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart [Video]

Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart

Japanese ship struck a reef on July 25 and is believed to have leaked some 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Mauritius oil spill: Wrecked MV Wakashio breaks up

 The MV Wakashio, which spilled more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil off Mauritius, has split apart.
BBC News

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

 A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken..
WorldNews

CypriumNews

Cyprium News (Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up) has been published on CypriumNews -… https://t.co/0VVgbRKBFt 3 days ago

whirrlpool

whirrlpool RT @africanews: Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up | Africanews https://t.co/LOB2bc615l 4 days ago

africanews

africanews 😷 Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up | Africanews https://t.co/LOB2bc615l 5 days ago

RobertW12017958

Robert Walker @PetroteqEnergy as sad it is to see the oil spill in Mauritius.. does this present an opportunity with CORT to 1.… https://t.co/Uuh00hZ7G7 5 days ago

vlericson

Vivian Ericson RT @CBSNews: Mauritius races to clean up tons of oil as damaged ship is at risk splitting apart https://t.co/0UfqOyp5m7 5 days ago

annajrichie

AJ RT @SBSNews: There is a very real chance a grounded and damaged tanker off the coast of Mauritius could split, spilling 2,500 tonnes of oil… 6 days ago

Pr0udAmerican

ProudAmerican RT @ewnupdates: Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up https://t.co/QQbi6T45lt https://t.co/NdQ6RZRKmS 6 days ago

today_journal

Today News Journal Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up https://t.co/aft9qF05Ei 6 days ago


Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says [Video]

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday. Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Huge Oil Spill May Destroy Mauritius's Coral Reefs [Video]

Huge Oil Spill May Destroy Mauritius's Coral Reefs

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS — Mauritius has declared a state of emergency after a stricken tanker began spilling tons of fuel, causing an ecological disaster among the reefs to the southeast of the island..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:20Published
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill [Video]

Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill

The MV Wakashio ship still has more than half of its 4,000 tonnes of fuel on board after running aground off Mauritius last month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published