|
|
|
Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up
Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks upView on euronews
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says
Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday. Emer..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
|
Huge Oil Spill May Destroy Mauritius's Coral Reefs
PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS — Mauritius has declared a state of emergency after a stricken tanker began spilling tons of fuel, causing an ecological disaster among the reefs to the southeast of the island..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:20Published
|
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill
The MV Wakashio ship still has more than half of its 4,000 tonnes of fuel on board after running aground off Mauritius last month.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
|