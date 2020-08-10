Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks up

Mauritius races to clean up oil as ship leaking fuel breaks upView on euronews

A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken..

The MV Wakashio, which spilled more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil off Mauritius, has split apart.

Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart Japanese ship struck a reef on July 25 and is believed to have leaked some 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters.

India has sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to help the country contain an oil spill on its pristine..

India's move comes as a part of its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and provide disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and also as..

Island country in the Indian Ocean

Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean