Birthday parade for local veteran

A birthday parade is taking place today for local veteran Arthur Gentry.

BE RETURNING TOOUR NATION'S CAPITOL UNTIL NEXTSPRING..

BUT THEY'RE KEEPINGBUSY..

BY KEEPING OUR LOCALVETERANS ACTIVE.AND..

YOU CAN HELP THEM OUT THISAFTERNOON..ARTHUR GENTRY..

A KOREAN WARVETERAN..

A MEMBER OF THE"CHOSIN" FEW..

IS TURNING 90YEARS OLD.THIS MARINE SURVIVED ONE OF THEBLOODIEST BATTLES INMARINE CORP HISTORY AT THECHOSIN RESERVOIR.WE LAST VISITED WITH ART AT THE2019 VETERAN'S DAY PARADE.HE REMEMBERED THE TURNING POINTOF THE KOREAN WAR..WHEN NEARLY 150,000 CHINESESOLDIERS FLOODED ACROSSTHE NORTH KOREAN BORDER..OVERWHELMING AMERICANFORCES.SOT - SOT - 905 - 'HERE CAME THEFIRSTWAVE..

THOUSANDS..

WHERE EVERFIRED, HIT SOMEBODY, RETREATED..HERE COME ANOTHER WAVE, WET ONTO DAY BREAK.THERE WERE 17 MEDALS OF HONORAWARDED DURING THEBATTLE..

THE MOST IN ANY SINGLEENGAGEMENT.

YOU CAN WISH ARTHURA HAPPY BIRTHDAY THIS AFTERNOON.A CAR PARADE WILL VISIT SOLSTICESENIOR LIVING ONWESTWOLD DRIVE AT 4-30..BEST WISHES..

