Maserati driver charged in fatal South Buffalo crash

The Maserati driver involved in a double fatal car crash on Seneca Street in South Buffalo last October was charged.

GOOD AFTERNOON --WE BEGIN WITHBREAKING NEWS -- AGRAND JURY HASINDICTED THE DRIVEROF A MASERATI....INVOLVED IN A CRASHTHAT KILLED TWOPEOPLE LAST YEAR.ANTONIO BROWN ISCHARGED WITHAGGRAVATEDVEHICULARHOMICIDE.... FOR THISCRASH ON SENECASTREET IN SOUTHBUFFALO LASTOCTOBER.OUR ED DRANTCH HASBEEN FOLLOWING THISSTORY SINCE THEBEGINNING.RIGHT NOW, HE'S LIVEDOWNTOWN WITH ALITOUHEY.THERE'S NEWINFORMATION JUST INFROM PROSECUTORS.FLYNN ALSOADDRESSED WHY ITTOOK SO LONG TOFILE CHARGES.REMEMBER THISCRASH HAPPENEDMORE THAN 9 MONTHSAGO.

COVID-19 DELAYSASIDE, FLYNN SAYS ITSTEMMED FROM THECOMPLEXITY OF THECRASH SCENE:FLYNN SAYS BROWNWAS WAITING ON THEFRONT PORCH OF ANEARBY HOME ANDTHERE WAS INITIALCONFUSION ABOUTWHO WAS ACTUALLYDRIVING THEMASERATI.

SO FLYNNSAYS HE HAD TOCOLLECT EVIDENCETHAT PUT BROWN INTHE DRIVER SEAT.

BROWN ISCHARGED WITHAGGRAVATEDVEHICULAR HOMICIDE,VEHICULARMANSLAUGHTER, ANDTWO COUNTS OF 2NDDEGREEMANSLAUGHTERFACES 25 YEARS INPRISON.

BAIL SET AT$50K CASH.

NO WORDWHETHER HE POSTEDBAIL.

HIS ATTORNEYDECLINED TOCOMMENT AFTER HISARRAIGNMENT.

HISLICENSE HAS BEENTAKEN AWAY.

NOFUTURE COURT DATEHAS BEEN SET.