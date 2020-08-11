Israel Embassy contributes AI-based technologies to the AIIMS Delhi

Pregnant women can now perform at-home ultrasound scans with a smartphone device. Developed by start-up Israeli company PulseNmore, the handheld tool allows women to perform ultrasounds at home. The scans can then be sent to their doctor or specialist medical staff to receive feedback. The PulseNmore device docks with a smartphone and utilises advanced navigation and AI tools, as well as an app to guide users and display and share high quality images. Physicians or sonographers review the scans remotely off-line or in real-time using telemedicine platforms and can reassure parents that all is well, or instruct them on appropriate next steps, if necessary. The device provides quick and convenient peace of mind and can potentially reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Delhi - NCR received heavy rainfall since Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Vehicles and people were seen wading through wist-deep water in the roads of the capital. The waterlogging also led to massive traffic snarls in Delhi and some areas of Gurugram. The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic at ITO, Purana Qila, Vinod Nagar, Surajmal Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, Bhairon Road, near Indraprastha Park, Sultanpur and Munrika metro stations, Civil Line police station, Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi road and several other places. The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters to avoid specific stretches of roads where traffic congestion has been witnessed. Pictures and videos of the waterlogged streets and vehicles were also shared extensively on social media. Meanwhile, a side wall collapse in Saket area of the capital left many vehicles damaged. Intermittent rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the National Capital Region. The downpour also led to a dip in the temperature in the capital. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48Published
A 19-year-old suspected criminal was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell team. Ashish Bakkawala was arrested after a chase & exchange of bullets in Delhi’s Prahladpur near Shahbad Dairy in the early hours of Wednesday.Five bullets were exchanged between the special cell sleuths and Ashish. He suffered a bullet injury in his right leg & is undergoing treatment in a govt hospital. Ashish was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail in March-April as part of the Delhi government’s move to decongest the prisons to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was in jail for a murder case, senior police officers associated with the early morning operation said. After being released, he committed two extortion attempts wherein he fired bullets and demanded Rs one crore each from two different persons in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala near Mundka in May. Ashish is son of gangster Manoj Bakkarwala who ruled Delhi’s crime world between mid- 2000 and 2012. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:09Published
Union home minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Monday night for medical care after recovering from Covid-19 last week. He had been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days, as per the press release by AIIMS media & protocol division. It also reported that Shah is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital. He was discharged from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Aug 14 after testing Covid negative. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12Published
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. President, Vice President and Prime Minister were also present at the Remembrance Day. Vajpayee died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.