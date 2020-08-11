Israel Embassy contributes AI-based technologies to the AIIMS Delhi

Global  
 

Embassy of Israel on August 11 contributed state-of-the-art artificial intelligence based technologies and high-end equipment to the AIIMS, Delhi.

Contribution was made as a part of Israel-India cooperation to fight ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is the most advanced medical equipment that we developed in Israel especially for fighting COVID-19.

Some of it was contributed by companies, they just love India and some of it was purchased with special fund allocated by our Foreign Minister," said Israel's Envoy to India Ron Malka.


