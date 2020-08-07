Chris Broussard: Montrezl Harrell is bringing back the dog and nastiness to the Clippers

The Clippers are one step closer to being at full strength in the bubble.

In a series of posts, Montrezl Harrell announced his arrival in Orlando yesterday.

Harrell will have to quarantine for four days before he officially joins his teammates on the court.

The forward has been away from the bubble since July 17th.

Hear why Chris Broussard believes that Montrezl Harrell will bring back another missing element to the Clippers.