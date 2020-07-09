Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

|
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China accused of trying to turn Taiwan into next Hong Kong
Taiwan FM says China trying to turn island into 'next Hong Kong'Shares China is trying to turn democratic Taiwan into another Hong Kong, the island's foreign minister warned Tuesday as he met with a senior US official making..
Hong Kong's new security law is transforming the city even faster than expectedHong Kong (CNN)It's been less than six weeks since a security law banning secession, subversion and collusion came into force in Hong Kong. But it's already..
One of India's biggest food delivery companies has introduced period leaveHong Kong / New Delhi (CNN Business)One of India's biggest food delivery companies says it will give all female employees 10 days of "period leave" a year — a..
Jimmy Lai Hong Kong businessman
Apple Daily: Hong Kong newspaper defiant after crackdownThe pro-democracy paper vows to fight on after the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new security law.
Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law
Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new lawHong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on..
