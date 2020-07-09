Global  
 

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s
Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under controversial national security law is expected to be the beginning of prominent people's targeting.

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

China accused of trying to turn Taiwan into next Hong Kong [Video]

China accused of trying to turn Taiwan into next Hong Kong

Joseph Wu issued the warning on the third day of a visit by the US health secretary as China uses national security law to crack down on dissidents and activists.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Taiwan FM says China trying to turn island into 'next Hong Kong'

 Shares China is trying to turn democratic Taiwan into another Hong Kong, the island's foreign minister warned Tuesday as he met with a senior US official making..
WorldNews

Hong Kong's new security law is transforming the city even faster than expected

 Hong Kong (CNN)It's been less than six weeks since a security law banning secession, subversion and collusion came into force in Hong Kong. But it's already..
WorldNews

Jimmy Lai Jimmy Lai Hong Kong businessman

Apple Daily: Hong Kong newspaper defiant after crackdown

 The pro-democracy paper vows to fight on after the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new security law.
BBC News
Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law

CNN reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested early Monday. Lai is known for his support of the city's pro-democracy movement and criticism of China. The arrest comes under the new security law imposed on the city last month by Beijing, which bans "collusion with foreign forces." The Hong Kong Police Force say seven people were arrested, aged 39 to 72. Charges against them include collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

 Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong [Video]

UK ratchets up criticism of China over Uighurs, Hong Kong

Beijing says UK 'should have its own independent foreign policy, rather than dance to the tune of the Americans'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:29Published
Editing history: HK publishers self-censor [Video]

Editing history: HK publishers self-censor

In the last two weeks, Hong Kong publisher Raymond Yeung has hastily made changes to a draft paper copy of a book entitled "To Freedom," replacing the word "revolution" with "protests," tweaking a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published
Is China pushing Hong Kong further away with its new security law? [Video]

Is China pushing Hong Kong further away with its new security law?

Beijing has imposed sweeping new national security legislation on Hong Kong, criminalising 'secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces'. Critics fear the law will enable a..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:12Published