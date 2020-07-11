Women soldiers of Assam Rifles deployed to keep a check on drug smuggling in JandK

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Assam Rifles Oldest paramilitary force in India
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Centre’s power push in J&K: Keran, Mundian join national grid 73 years after Independence
IndiaTimes
Watch: Vehicles stuck in overflowing water in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06Published
Abdullahs' pleas for release of 16 NC leaders: J&K admin tells HC none of them detainedThe Jammu and Kashmir administration has informed the high court that none of the 16 National Conference leaders, for whom the party's president Farooq Abdullah..
IndiaTimes
Kupwara Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Operation Lalpura: Indian Army launches anti-terror mission in J&K's KupwaraThe army arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition including one AK-47 and two pistols with magazines.
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources