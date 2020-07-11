Global  
 

Women soldiers of Assam Rifles deployed to keep a check on drug smuggling in JandK
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
The women soldiers of Assam Rifles have been deployed in JandK's Kupwara to keep a check on weapon and drug smuggling.

A soldier said, "There were inputs that women and children are being used to do smuggling, we have been brought here to curb it." 'Rifle Women' unit of the Assam Rifles has been deployed in the region for first time.

