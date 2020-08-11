Met Police to end investigation into Stephen Lawrence murder

Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, says "it is amatter of huge regret" that the murderers of Stephen Lawrence have not allbeen brought to justice. Detectives have decided to shelve the case that sawStephen Lawrence murdered by racists in 1993.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed that the active investigation into the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence in Eltham in 1993 has reached the stage where all identified lines of enquiry have been completed, and the investigation will now move to an inactive phase. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
