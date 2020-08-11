Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Met Police to end investigation into Stephen Lawrence murder
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Met Police to end investigation into Stephen Lawrence murder

Met Police to end investigation into Stephen Lawrence murder

The Metropolitan Police is to end its investigation into the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was killed during a racist attack in 1993.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers [Video]

Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers

Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, says "it is amatter of huge regret" that the murderers of Stephen Lawrence have not allbeen brought to justice. Detectives have decided to shelve the case that sawStephen Lawrence murdered by racists in 1993.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Met Police chief confirms Lawrence murder investigation ends [Video]

Met Police chief confirms Lawrence murder investigation ends

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed that the active investigation into the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence in Eltham in 1993 has reached the stage where all identified lines of enquiry have been completed, and the investigation will now move to an inactive phase. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published

Stephen Lawrence murder investigation 'inactive'

 The Met Police said it was "sad" it could not secure more convictions.
BBC News

Stephen Lawrence: Black teenager's remaining racist killers still at large as Met Police closes investigation

 The remaining men accused of murdering black teenager Stephen Lawrence will not face justice after police closed their investigation.
Independent

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook restricts news outlets with clear ties to political groups

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it would start banning US news publishers with connections to political..
The Verge
Omid Scobie talks about his new Harry and Meghan book [Video]

Omid Scobie talks about his new Harry and Meghan book

Omid Scobie's new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 'Finding Freedom' has finally been published. It reveals details of Harry and Meghan's most personal moments, from when the Prince first said I love you, to details of the supposed rift between the royal brothers. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:55Published
Facebook Ad Revenue Will Go Up In 2020 [Video]

Facebook Ad Revenue Will Go Up In 2020

Business Insider reports that Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The growth will come despite the growing number of brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion. Brands pulled ad spend from Facebook for the month of July in support of the NAACP campaign #StopHateForProfit. The campaign only asks brands to pause Facebook ad spending.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Coronavirus: Bolton councillor leaves housing group after BAME comments

 Councillor Bob Allen blamed illegal immigrants for a spike in coronavirus in a post on Facebook.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stephen Lawrence murder investigation 'inactive'

The Met Police said it was "sad" it could not secure more convictions.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk


Stephen Lawrence: Black teenager's remaining racist killers still at large as Met Police closes investigation

The remaining men accused of murdering black teenager Stephen Lawrence will not face justice after...
Independent - Published

Stephen Lawrence’s parents will never give up hope of getting justice

The parents of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence have said they will never give up hope of getting...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

wchabitus

socialjustice RT @Nadine_Writes: BREAKING: Investigation into racist murder of Stephen Lawrence moved into 'inactive phase' by Met Police https://t.co/B3… 3 minutes ago

Vanessafield16

Vanessa fiel @SkyNews Sky News, said that the Met police were going to do a murder investigation into Stephen Lawrence murder wh… https://t.co/Il0ppjuOav 6 minutes ago

janeydarling1

Jane Darling RT @garywilson2013: Today the Police have closed the investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993. They have spent £11.75 mill… 7 minutes ago

MNasuwt

Michelle C-R NASUWT RT @Zubhaque: Met Police have announced the investigation into Stephen Lawrence's racist murder in 1993 is now inactive. The timing of this… 7 minutes ago

Jenifer46277051

Jenifer Wilson RT @PaulJon27273238: Race pimp Lammy whining about the Stephen Lawrence investigation being closed. Can I ask Lammy if we can reopen an enq… 8 minutes ago

aLondonlawyer

Londonlawyer RT @SkyNews: Stephen Lawrence's father has said he is "disappointed but not surprised" that the investigation into his son's murder has bee… 8 minutes ago

scorpion787x

ArizonaGlover-Knight Black Lives still don't matter... Met Police closes investigation into murder of Stephen Lawrence https://t.co/431HZ5uQXj via https://dailym. 9 minutes ago

garywilson2013

Gary Wilson Today the Police have closed the investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993. They have spent £11.75… https://t.co/fyDkclsWyk 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Stephen Lawrence murder investigation shelved [Video]

Stephen Lawrence murder investigation shelved

Detectives have no further lines of inquiry in the Stephen Lawrence murderinvestigation and it will be moved to an “inactive phase”, Metropolitan Policechief Cressida Dick has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Lawrence investigation go to 'inactive phase' [Video]

Lawrence investigation go to 'inactive phase'

Police investigating the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence have said all 'identified lines of inquiry have been completed' and it has moved to an 'inactive phase'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:16Published