Dogs Destroy a Down Pillow While Owners Are Gone

Occurred on August 7, 2020 / Manahawkin, New Jersey, USAInfo from Licensor: "We left our dogs out for a few hours while my wife and I celebrated our wedding anniversary.

We were sure that we would come home to maybe some pee or poop on the floor since we have 4 dogs, one of which is a Chihuahua and has a small bladder, but we never expected to see the entire floor covered in goose down feathers from a decorative pillow!

We already knew which dog it was even prior to viewing the security camera footage, it was Tucker our Great Dane mix.

He's typically the bad boy of the bunch."