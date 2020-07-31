Don't sell Apple ahead of 5G: strategist

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:16s
Apple shares have risen more than 50% this year, but O'Neil Global Advisors' Randy Watts says don't take profits ahead of their 5G rollout.

He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the U.S. dollar's recent drop makes emerging markets stocks and gold more attractive.


Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38

Fred Katayama journalist

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15
Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07
Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14
Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:19
Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:46
Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:13