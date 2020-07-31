Don't sell Apple ahead of 5G: strategist

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store. Libby Hogan reports
The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades. Fred Katayama reports.
George Ball, now CEO of Sanders Morris Harris, says Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies could soon become sought after as a safe-haven asset. He tells Fred Katayama why he thinks many wealthy investors or traders will consider buying them after Labor Day.
U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles. As Fred Katayama reports, it could slow further in the months ahead amid spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks.
Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez is still bullish about tech stocks, but she says investors should take some profits on the big names. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should..