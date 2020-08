Bill Burr on Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers & his loyalty as a Boston fan Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:24s - Published 4 days ago Bill Burr on Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers & his loyalty as a Boston fan Comedian & Boston native Bill Burr joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady leaving New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear what Bill has to say about who'd he rather see win another Super Bowl; Tom Brady or the Patriots? 0

