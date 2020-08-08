Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missouri woman tests negative for COVID-19 but medical record lists her as positive
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Missouri woman tests negative for COVID-19 but medical record lists her as positive

Missouri woman tests negative for COVID-19 but medical record lists her as positive

Lindsay Parks went to the St.

Clare Hospital Emergency Room last week with pain from an infection.

She tested negative for COVID-19, but her medical record says she was diagnosed with the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KrittyAnn27

Kristie What the hospital did here is fraud: Missouri woman tests negative for COVID but medical record lists her as positi… https://t.co/yhzUvlDADD 2 hours ago

Madcapbill

Bill McKenna Missouri woman tests negative for COVID but medical record lists her as positive. We live it an upside down place r… https://t.co/7JchhukUCD 5 hours ago

marshner

Robert Missouri | Missouri woman tests negative for COVID but medical record lists her as positive https://t.co/kH7zxZJ5ai 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch: Actor Satish Shah reveals he tested positive for Covid-19 in July, recovered now [Video]

Daily Punch: Actor Satish Shah reveals he tested positive for Covid-19 in July, recovered now

Popular Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah has revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the month of July and had to be admitted to the hospital. The actor says he has fully..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:58Published
Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative [Video]

Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. Abhishek took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19 [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was under medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 08. Junior Bachchan announced the news on his twitter handle. On August 2,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published