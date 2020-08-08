Missouri woman tests negative for COVID-19 but medical record lists her as positive
Lindsay Parks went to the St.
Clare Hospital Emergency Room last week with pain from an infection.
She tested negative for COVID-19, but her medical record says she was diagnosed with the virus.
