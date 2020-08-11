Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions

New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's incarcerated, saying she has been "held under uniquely onerous conditions" in the wake of last year's jailhouse death of her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein.

"As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees, which significantly impacts her ability to prepare a defense and be ready for trial on the schedule set by the Court," her lawyers told the judge.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PodcastAfraid

Even the Podcast is Afraid RT @HLNTV: Ghislaine Maxwell petitions judge over jail restrictions, citing 'onerous conditions' tied to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide: https:/… 3 minutes ago

HLNTV

HLN Ghislaine Maxwell petitions judge over jail restrictions, citing 'onerous conditions' tied to Jeffrey Epstein's sui… https://t.co/IFEMaQnUth 5 minutes ago

Davo20890211

Davo Ghislaine Maxwell petitions judge over jail restrictions, citing 'onerous conditions' related to Jeffrey Epstein's… https://t.co/fxfSnt5ZFq 26 minutes ago

DeidreEversull

Deidre Eversull Pity poor maxwell, unable to face the consequences and reality CNN: Ghislaine Maxwell petitions judge over jail r… https://t.co/PwUdIuVyhP 49 minutes ago

wavetop

michael grey #GhislaineMaxwell petitions judge over jail restrictions, citing 'onerous conditions' related to #Epstein https://t.co/ohwHa01zWr 49 minutes ago

O19928734

O Ghislaine Maxwell petitions judge over jail restrictions, citing 'onerous conditions' related to Jeffrey Epstein's… https://t.co/77Yream2IY 1 hour ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Ghislaine Maxwell petitions judge over jail restrictions, citing 'onerous conditions' tied to Jeffrey Epstein's sui… https://t.co/o2aF4jrJsC 1 hour ago

Anon_Lobo

Homo Homini Lupus Ghislaine Maxwell petitions judge over jail conditions https://t.co/z8ffayZhG1 1 hour ago