Cousin Sal agrees Lakers fans should be worried about their performance in the bubble

Los Angeles Lakers' fans are excited after their buzzer beater win against the Denver Nuggets, effectively ending their losing streak.

Cousin Sal and Clay Travis agree, however, that fans should temper that excitement, as the Lakers' offense have been the poorest by far in the bubble.

Hear them explain to Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why they believe the Lakers shouldn't be favored to win the West anymore.