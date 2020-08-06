Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin on Having a Baby, MTV VMAs Performers Announced & More | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin on Having a Baby, MTV VMAs Performers Announced & More | Billboard News

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin on Having a Baby, MTV VMAs Performers Announced & More | Billboard News

Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber trying for a pandemic baby?

Plus, Roddy Rich and The Weeknd are set to perform at the 2020 MTV VMAs and Ben Shapiro does an uncalled reciting of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Is a Baby on the Way for Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin? | Billboard News [Video]

Is a Baby on the Way for Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin? | Billboard News

“We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that,” Hailey said. “Honestly, I really do think we’ve enjoyed this time," she added, describing how the filming of the series coincided with the..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:01Published
The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch & More Set to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs | Billboard News [Video]

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch & More Set to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs | Billboard News

MTV announced four additions to its Video Music Awards lineup on Tuesday (Aug. 11).

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:08Published
MTV VMAs Host Announced, SuperM's New Song & a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab? | Billboard News [Video]

MTV VMAs Host Announced, SuperM's New Song & a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab? | Billboard News

Selena Gomez teases a Taylor Swift collaboration, a new MTV VMAs host has officially been announced and SuperM teases their new album. These are the top headlines in music for Thursday (August 6th).

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:44Published