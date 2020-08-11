Global  
 

I-65 BB targets KFB

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
I-65 BB targets KFB
story at 5:30p

Be presented to a grand jury in perry county next month ... a billboard has gone up along i 65 it has a lot of people talking because it takes aim at the kentucky farm bureau for kentucky addressing advocacy groups created that billboard calling for into what it says are the bureaus discriminatory policies against the lgbt cute community as well as teachers and unions the group says kentucky farm bureau insurance customers may not know that there some hoarding those policies through an annual fee that they pay the kentucky farm bureau sent out a statement responding to these claims saying in part our policy positions rise from the grassroots of each county farm bureau as




