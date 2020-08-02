Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura without devotees. This will be the first time in the history that no devotees will be present at the temple to witness the birth of Lord Krishna. However, the preparations are underway by the temple authorities for the live telecast. The administration imposed a ban on the entry of the devotees at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi till August 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square, which has Krishna Temple wore a deserted-like look on Janmashtami. However, some devotees were seen offering prayers outside the gates of the temple. Krishna Janmashtami, a festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, draws thousands of devotees from Kathmandu valley. Krishna Temple, which once housed kings before the unification of Nepal in the middle 18th Century, is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The temple was opened after renovation in 2018 as it had sustained minor damages due to a devastating earthquake in 2015, which claimed thousands of lives and caused massive structural damage to the heritage sites of the Himalayan nation. Within three years of its opening, the temple was again closed for public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus, forcing devotees to pray outside the temple. The 21 gajur (pinnacle) Shikhara Style temple in Patan was built in 1667 during the reign of King Siddhi Narasimha Malla. It is one of the most revered Krishna temples in Nepal.
Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, wore a deserted look on Krishna Janmashtami due to COVID-19 pandemic. Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square of Nepal's Lalitpur witnessed fewer devotees on this auspicious occasion. Few devotees came to temple and worshipped Lord Krishna from outside the pious place on August 11. The annual Krishna Janmashtami festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is considered the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Nepal government has advised people against public gatherings so as to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection.
Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference over COVID-19 situation in India on August 11 informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conferencing with 10 states on August 11 asked them to increase their testing rate. Rajesh Bhushan said, "PM referred to the fact that there are states - Bihar, Gujarat, UP, West Bengal and Telangana where there's need to increase testing rate as positivity rate at present in these states is on higher side."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of ten states to discuss the Covid situation. PM Modi said that everyone is working as a team to beat the Covid pandemic. PM Modi added that the rate of testing has increased drastically and now stands at about 7 lakh. He added that the fatality rate has also come down in a major way and said that the aim now should be to bring the fatality rate to below 1%. PM Modi also asked states to adhere to the 72 hour formula, where if anyone is diagnosed, then all his contacts should be traced and isolated within 72 hours. This he said would help in a major way in curbing the pandemic. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours:The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh on August 11. The review meeting was conducted to discuss corona related situation. During his address, PM said, "The average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate is increasing every day, this shows that measures being taken by us are in the right direction." "Experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours," he added.
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.
People across country are celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 03. A group of students in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad put 'tilak' and tied rakhis to trees. They took an oath to protect the trees and prayed for their long life. One of the students said, "We decided to tie rakhi to trees and send out a message that we should protect trees and also explained the multiple benefits we get."
Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on August 02. UP is observing weekend lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 03. People in Moradabad thronged sweet and rakhi shops in good numbers. Shopkeepers thanked the government for opening the stores as they will be able to sell some of their stock.
Schools across Cherokee County, Georgia, are reeling from a massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to HuffPost, the district has already asked 826 students and 42 faculty and staff members to quarantine themselves. The district's new school year began just last week. Georgia schools have been under fire for opening classes fully with a mask mandate for faculty and staff, but not the student body.