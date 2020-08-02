Global  
 

Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare
Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare

Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare

Priests and their family members offered prayers at Radha Krishna Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

They were seen celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna with great enthusiasm.

They were seen singing 'bhanjan' inside the temple premise.

The temple was decked up on the occasion.

Some devotees offer prayers outside the temple as public entry is prohibited in view of COVID-19.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 and 12 across the country.

