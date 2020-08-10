No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth
Anna Faris sent a gift to her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to congratulate them after the birth of their daughter.
Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of DaughterChris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents!
Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl.
The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the..
Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans onlineChris Pratt has shared that he is 'beyond thrilled' after welcoming a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Say hello to Lyla Marie!: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirm birth of daughterChris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have confirmed they've welcomed a baby girl named Lyla Marie Schwarzenegger Pratt.