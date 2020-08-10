Global  
 

No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published
No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth

Anna Faris sent a gift to her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to congratulate them after the birth of their daughter.

