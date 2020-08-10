No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published 12 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth Anna Faris sent a gift to her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to congratulate them after the birth of their daughter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Here's How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt on New Baby with Katherine Schwarzenegger A source is speaking out about how Anna Faris congratulated her ex husband Chris Pratt on the birth...

Just Jared - Published 7 hours ago







Tweets about this MSN Ireland No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth https://t.co/CvBZE3sMi6 37 minutes ago NFL News No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth https://t.co/2C8gLzfQZY 59 minutes ago